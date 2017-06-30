BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire medical firm valued at 1.6 billion yuan ($236.43 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 743 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ssloQR
($1 = 6.7672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.