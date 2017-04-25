April 25 Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 71.8 million yuan to 88.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (55.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of new product is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CvMbFe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)