April 27Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 35 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 42.7 million yuan to 75.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 65.7 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased investment in project and facilities

