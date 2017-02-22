Feb 22 Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi As:

* Authorizes the general management for issuance of eurobond or similar debt instruments up to an amount of $6.0 billion or equivalent foreign currencies or Turkish lira

* Bank to issue debt instruments within a period of 1 year following the CMB's approval of the issuance certificate, to be sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey, under the MTN Programme or as standalone issuances

* Decides to sell non-performing loans amounting in aggregate to 531.0 million lira ($147.43 million)

* Decides to sell non-performing loans as of Dec. 31, 2016 to Güven Varlik Yönetim for a total amount of 27.5 million lira

