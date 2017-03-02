March 2 UniCredit says:

* Instanbul-based Yapi Kredi sells non performing credit portfolio, composed of credit cards and individual loans, worth total of 140 million euros

* sale is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to reduce non performing exposure (NPE), but transaction will not impact UniCredit's NPE

* Yapi Kredi is 81.8 percent owned by Koc Finansal Hizmetler As, which is in turn 50 percent owned by UniCredit. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)