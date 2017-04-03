BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 Yaroslavl Radioworks:
* 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 6.35 billion roubles ($112.68 million) versus 7.9 billion roubles year ago
* 2016 net profit to RAS of 472.3 million roubles versus 679.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2nwqPLT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.3520 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.