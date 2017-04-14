April 14 Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :

* Says co cancels capital and business alliance with Mitsui & Co, Principal Investment Ltd, which is the wholly owned unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd

* Two entities was aimed to cooperate in IoT/M2M areas

* Solution for the capital alliance remains to be determined

