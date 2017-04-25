April 25Yaxia Automobile Corp

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 130.6 percent to 152.5 percent, or to be 42.8 million yuan to 50 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 32.8 million yuan

* Says improvement of marketing quality, rapid growth of several business, as well as decrease of financial cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EcQ1Vg

