May 12 Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd

* Yhs Hong Kong and Pei Siang Teng Cyndi have today entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with partner merit

* Deal for consideration of hk$360.00 million

* Expects to realise a gain of approximately s$4.14 million from deal

* Agreement for sale of entire issued shares in Ranko Way Limited