UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Yi Hua Holdings Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire equity interests in yunfu tairui baisheng real estate development
* Deal for consideration of up to rmb71 million
* Li Yongliang and guangdong huatai testing technology co (vendors), yunfu yihua commerce (purchaser), co and others enter equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources