June 29 Yi Hua Holdings Ltd

* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire equity interests in yunfu tairui baisheng real estate development

* Deal for consideration of up to rmb71 million

Li Yongliang and guangdong huatai testing technology co (vendors), yunfu yihua commerce (purchaser), co and others enter equity transfer agreement