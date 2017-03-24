UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 24Hubei Wuchangyu Co Ltd :
* Says Yichang-based investment company ups 5 percent stake in the co, and is holding 10 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TzHuAU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.