BRIEF-Capitol Health expects savings from restructuring changes to be about $1.5 mln
* Refers to market announcement regarding sale of NSW assets made on 14th June 2017
March 27 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Entered into equity transfer agreement with taigen biopharmaceuticals
* Deal to acquire 9% equity interests in jv held by Taigen Biopharmaceuticals
* Consideration of equity transfer will be US$40 million or US$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to market announcement regarding sale of NSW assets made on 14th June 2017
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue