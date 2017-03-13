March 13 Yield10 Bioscience Inc :

* Outlines plans for spring 2017 field tests of novel yield trait gene C3003 in Camelina and canola

* Plans to test both first and second generation versions of its novel yield trait gene C3003 in Camelina

* Expects to begin planting in Q2 and to report results of field tests in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: