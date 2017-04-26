April 26 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 418.9 million yuan to 528.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 364.3 million yuan

* Says that increased product price as main reason for the forecast

