BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017
April 26 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 418.9 million yuan to 528.2 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 364.3 million yuan
* Says that increased product price as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OLQXFN
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OLQXFN
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia