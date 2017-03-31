March 31 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 60 percent, or to be 184.4 million yuan to 218.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 136.6 million yuan

* Says that increased drug price as main reason for forecast

