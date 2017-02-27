BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical to repurchase 3.4 pct shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
Feb 27 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit up 95.2 percent y/y at 704.0 million yuan ($102.49 million)
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0712567.1), named synthesis method of dapagliflozin