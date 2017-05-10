May 10Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a restructuring acquisition framework agreement with Guangzhou-based pharma chain firm and an individual

* Guangzhou-based pharma chain firm and individual will set up a new company with 34 retail pharmacies assets and business and the company will buy the new company after that

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xL9mDg

