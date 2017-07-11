FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yihai International Holding updates on formation of a joint venture
July 11, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Yihai International Holding updates on formation of a joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Yihai International Holding Ltd :

* Yihai Intl-connected Transaction - Formation Of A Joint Venture

* Yihai Shanghai and Xinpai Shanghai entered into investment cooperation agreement

* Yihai shanghai and xinpai shanghai will form joint venture in PRC

* Pursuant to terms of investment cooperation agreement, registered capital of JV proposed to be established shall be RMB50 million

* Yihai Shanghai and Xinpai Shanghai will be interested in 60% and 40% of registered capital of joint venture, respectively

* Joint venture will be principally engaged in manufacture and sales of self-serving small hotpot products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

