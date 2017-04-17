April 17 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to decrease by 95.3 percent to 96.4 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 45 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (962.4 million yuan)

