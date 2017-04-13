April 13 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 1,342.25 percent y/y at 744.39 million yuan ($108.12 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to acquire remaining 41.7 percent stake in elder care service firm Cherish-Yearn Co Ltd for 291.7 million yuan

* Says its joint stock company signs agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in a hospital for 138.6 million yuan in Guangdong province

* Says its joint stock company signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in elder care service firm for 135.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9eizh; bit.ly/2o9eluX; bit.ly/2oqKdfs; bit.ly/2p0sizA

