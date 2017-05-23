BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd
* Yintech reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 174.1 percent to RMB 1.105 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 600 million to RMB 650 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS 5.36 RMB
* Qtrly revenue $160.5 million
* Says 2017 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB950 billion to RMB1,050 billion
* Says FY revenues will be in range of RMB600 million to RMB650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.