July 5 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder, parties acting in concert plan to increase up to 2 percent stake in the company for at least 300 million yuan ($44.12 million) within six mths

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2up0ZhK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7998 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)