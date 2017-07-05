BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 5 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder, parties acting in concert plan to increase up to 2 percent stake in the company for at least 300 million yuan ($44.12 million) within six mths
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2up0ZhK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7998 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"