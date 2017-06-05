BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 5 (Reuters) -
* YipTv has proposed a $9.50 per share takeover offer for MagicJack Vocaltel- Axios, citing sources Source bit.ly/2qTUKUP
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share