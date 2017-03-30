March 30 Yirendai Ltd:

* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C

* Says PICC P&C will provide Yirendai with performance bond for certain loans facilitated through company's online marketplace

* Yirendai - PICC P&C to reimburse lenders within agreed scope should any losses incur due to co's failure to perform adequate due diligence during credit underwriting process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)