Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
March 30 Yirendai Ltd:
* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
* Says PICC P&C will provide Yirendai with performance bond for certain loans facilitated through company's online marketplace
* Yirendai - PICC P&C to reimburse lenders within agreed scope should any losses incur due to co's failure to perform adequate due diligence during credit underwriting process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report