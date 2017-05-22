May 22 Yirendai Ltd :
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rmb 1.022 billion versus rmb 556.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue rmb 1.07 billion to rmb 1.09 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 4.4 billion to rmb 4.6 billion
* Qtrly diluted income per ads in q1 of 2017 was $0.84
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7
billion to rmb 7.9 billion
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) to be in range
of 24% to 26%
* Yirendai ltd- as of march 31, 2017, cash and cash
equivalents was rmb 864.4 million (us$ 125.6 million), compared
to rmb 968.2 million as of december 31, 2016
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) will be in range
of 23% to 26%
