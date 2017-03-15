March 15 Yirendai Ltd
* Yirendai reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue rmb 1.071 billion versus rmb 451.6 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 900 million to rmb 930 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 4.4 billion to rmb 4.6 billion
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 total net revenue will be in range of
us$130 million to us$134 million
* Yirendai ltd - qtrly diluted income per ads in q4 of 2016
us$0.91
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) will be in
range of us$40 million to us$43 million
* Yirendai ltd sees fy total net revenue will be in range of
us$634 million to us$663 million
* Yirendai ltd sees fy adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap)
will be in range of 23% to 26%
* Yirendai ltd sees q1 total loans facilitated will be in
range of us$922 million to us$936 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: