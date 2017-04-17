April 17 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Tomtop Technology for 2.9 billion yuan ($421.33 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p9BqSs

