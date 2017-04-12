April 12 Ymagis SA:

* Launches CinemaNext North America with Texas-based partner CinTech

* Agreed with Dallas-based CinTech LLC. to form a new, full-service exhibitor services company in North America

* New company, CinemaNext North America, will be created with Ymagis Group acquiring a 75 pct stake and CinTech the remaining 25 pct

* CinemaNext North America will be managed by Stan Hays

* Both parties intend to start operations during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)