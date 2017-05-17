BRIEF-Acacia research corp says co's subsidiaries entered into agreement with Vizio
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
May 17 YMAGIS SA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 41.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ANNUAL GROWTH TARGET FOR SERVICES MAINTAINED AND CONFIRMATION OF THE GOAL OF A 10% CAGR BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
* will summon Telecom Italia management to discuss ultra-fast broadband plans
* Zenith signs on to new local TV ratings agreement with Nielsen