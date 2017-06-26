PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 YMT Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy land and buildings worth 6.89 billion won from Sungwon J.S Co.,Ltd to expand production scale
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ALucbi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.
LONDON, June 28 Businesses in Europe underestimate the "slow-burn" effects of cyber attacks and need to prepare more fully for a loss of customers, a fall in share price and other potential consequences, Lloyd's of London said in a report on Wednesday.