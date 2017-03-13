March 13 Yoc AG:

* Publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2016: significant increase in revenue and gross profit

* FY adjusted EBITDA in financial year 2016 hence improved by around 0.9 million euros

* Revenue at group level at presumably 11.9 million euros in financial year 2016, according to preliminary IFRS figures (2015: 9.7 million euros)