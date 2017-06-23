June 23 Yogaworks Inc:

* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing

* Yogaworks Inc says it intends to apply to list its common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol “yoga”

* Yogaworks Inc says Cowen, Stephens Inc, and Guggenheim Securities are underwriter to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2sA2sTu)