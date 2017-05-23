May 23Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd

* Says fire incident happened in the east plant of a wholly- owned unit YOKOHAMA TIRE PHILIPPINES,INC., on May 14

* Says buildings, production facilities and product in warehouse were burnt down

* Says plant of unit partially resumed production on May 20

* Says other details not disclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IDNYwC

