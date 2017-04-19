April 19 Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share(before tax) to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 26 and the dividend will be paid on April 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3eb3lX

