BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 York Water Co:
* York Water Company reports three months earnings
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $11.29 million
Company estimates it will invest an additional $16.4 million in 2017, excluding acquisitions
Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.