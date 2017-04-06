April 6 (Reuters) -

* YouTube introduces expanded YouTube partner program safeguards to protect creators- blog

* YouTube- we will no longer serve ads on youtube partner program videos until channel reaches 10,000 lifetime views- blog

* YouTube- "in a few weeks, we'll also be adding a review process for new creators who apply to be in the youtube partner program"

Source text: [bit.ly/2o7tUpq]

