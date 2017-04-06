BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 6 (Reuters) -
* YouTube introduces expanded YouTube partner program safeguards to protect creators- blog
* YouTube- we will no longer serve ads on youtube partner program videos until channel reaches 10,000 lifetime views- blog
* YouTube- "in a few weeks, we'll also be adding a review process for new creators who apply to be in the youtube partner program"
Source text: [bit.ly/2o7tUpq]
Further company coverage:
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A man dressed in a UPS uniform and armed with an "assault pistol" opened fire at a United Parcel Service Inc package sorting hub in San Francisco, killing three people before turning the gun on himself, police said.
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage: