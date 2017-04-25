BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 328.2 million yuan to 422.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (234.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PH1yte
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21