April 25 YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 328.2 million yuan to 422.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (234.5 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PH1yte

