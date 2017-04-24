BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($43.57 million) to set up industry fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2olzN48
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group