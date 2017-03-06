March 6 Yowie Group Ltd

* Group reaffirms revenue growth target for fiscal 2017 to be in 85% to 90% range versus prior year

* Yowie expects to continue to raise monthly production levels in coming months to meet growing demand

* "In us market yowie continued to gain share in January"

* Can confirm that Yowie will return to Australian stores in April 2017