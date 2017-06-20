June 21 Yowie Group Ltd:

* Q4 net sales revenue growth is projected to be 37% versus Q4 2016 net sales

* "Looking forward to fiscal 2018 our current outlook for net sales growth is in 55% to 70% range versus fiscal 2017"

* Projected annual revenue growth for 2017 of 55% versus previous guidance of 70%