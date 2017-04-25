April 25 Y's Table Corp

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 79,800 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from May 2 to May 9

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 2,500 shares for each customer

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)