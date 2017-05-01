May 1 Y's table corp :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 79,800 shares of its stock at the price of 2,678 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 2

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 2,500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3hd1xR

