BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
May 24 Ysp Southeast Asia Holding Bhd
* Entered into share sale agreement with Chong Kak Siong to acquire 60,000 ordinary shares in Alpha Active Industries Sdn.
* Deal for total cash consideration of 5.4 million RGT
* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on EPS of yspsah group for year ending 31 Dec 2017
* Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.