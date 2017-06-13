UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Hunan seeds company for 124 million yuan ($18.24 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2swqLCr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources