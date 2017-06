Feb 23 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* FY revenue for year was approximately RMB20.87 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.6%

* 2016 profit attributable to equity holders was approximately RMB1.54 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 52.1%

* proposed to declare a final dividend for 2016 of hkd0.032 per share (equivalent to rmb0.028 per share)

* Expected that China's macro economy remains stable generally in 2017