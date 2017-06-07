UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 7 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd
* In May 2017, value of company's contracted sales (including joint venture projects) amounted to approximately rmb2,290 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market may see some profit taking on Thursday ahead of the week-long Eid al-Fitr break, while the rest of the Gulf bourses are likely to end the week with losses as crude oil prices stayed persistently weak.