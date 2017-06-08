BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 Yum! Brands Inc:
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* Amendment reduces interest rate applicable to term a loan and for borrowings under revolving facility by 0.75% to adjusted LIBOR plus 1.50%
* Under amendment company repriced its existing approximately $500 million term loan a facility and $1 billion revolving facility
* Maturity date for the term A loan and the revolving facility has been extended to June 7, 2022 pursuant to the amendment Source text: (bit.ly/2rReOEC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.