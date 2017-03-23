March 23 Yum! Brands Inc -

* On March 21, Pizza Hut Holdings, LLC, KFC Holding Co, Taco Bell of America, LLC entered refinancing amendment to credit agreement

* Pursuant to agreement company repriced its existing approximately $2.0 billion term loan B facility - SEC filing

* Amendment reduces interest rate applicable to term B loan by 0.75% to adjusted LIBOR plus 2.00%

* Maturity date for term B loan remains June 16, 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2mxagUI] Further company coverage: