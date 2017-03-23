BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Yum! Brands Inc -
* On March 21, Pizza Hut Holdings, LLC, KFC Holding Co, Taco Bell of America, LLC entered refinancing amendment to credit agreement
* Pursuant to agreement company repriced its existing approximately $2.0 billion term loan B facility - SEC filing
* Amendment reduces interest rate applicable to term B loan by 0.75% to adjusted LIBOR plus 2.00%
* Maturity date for term B loan remains June 16, 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2mxagUI] Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited