July 18 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc:

* Yum China board expands with more China market and operation insights

* Yum China Holdings Inc - announced appointment of Mr. William Wang and Ms. Joey Wat to board of directors, effective immediately

* Yum China Holdings Inc - ‍appointment will increase size of board of directors to 12 members, 9 of whom are independent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: