BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in holding company of Daojia.com.cn
* Following transaction, Hank Sun, founder of Daojia, will continue to lead business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
